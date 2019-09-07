{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Hall of Fame Tournament

(at Niskayuna Town Park)

Greenwich vs. St. Johnsville, 9:45 a.m.

Cambridge vs. Allegany-Limestone, 11:15 a.m.

Island Trees vs. South Glens Falls, 12:15 p.m.

Johnstown vs. Tamarac, 1:15 p.m.

(at Stillwater)

Stillwater vs. Buffalo Nichols, 11 a.m.

Hoosick Falls vs. Parishville-Hopkinton, 1 p.m.

Hoosic Valley vs. Poland, 3 p.m.

