GIRLS SOCCER
Hall of Fame Tournament
(at Niskayuna Town Park)
Greenwich vs. St. Johnsville, 9:45 a.m.
Cambridge vs. Allegany-Limestone, 11:15 a.m.
Island Trees vs. South Glens Falls, 12:15 p.m.
Johnstown vs. Tamarac, 1:15 p.m.
(at Stillwater)
Stillwater vs. Buffalo Nichols, 11 a.m.
Hoosick Falls vs. Parishville-Hopkinton, 1 p.m.
Hoosic Valley vs. Poland, 3 p.m.
