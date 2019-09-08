{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Argyle-Fort Edward at Berlin-New Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

North Warren at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Schuylerville at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Stillwater at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments