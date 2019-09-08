BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Argyle-Fort Edward at Berlin-New Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
North Warren at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Schuylerville at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Stillwater at Fort Edward, 6 p.m.
