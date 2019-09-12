FOOTBALL
Class B
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Class C
Granville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Cairo-Durham/Catskill, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Broadalbin-Perth at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Bethlehem at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hartford at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Lake George, 6 p.m.
Salem at Argyle-Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Saratoga Catholic at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg at Lake George, 8 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Warrensburg at Granville, 4:45 p.m.
Corinth at Salem-Cambridge, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Lake George at Granville, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Edward at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.
Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.
