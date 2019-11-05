{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Voorheesville vs. Saranac Lake at Mohonasen, 3:30 p.m.

Class A Semifinal

Burnt Hills vs. Malone at Potsdam High, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Schuylerville vs. Saranac at Mohonasen, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

New Lebanon vs. Northville at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class C Final

Stillwater vs. Voorheesville at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

State Regional Tournament

(at Gloversville)

Class A Semifinal

Baldwinsville vs. Guilderland, 2 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Holland Patent vs. Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Camden vs. Johnstown, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at North Country CC, 5 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at North Country CC, 7 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments