BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Voorheesville vs. Saranac Lake at Mohonasen, 3:30 p.m.
Class A Semifinal
Burnt Hills vs. Malone at Potsdam High, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Schuylerville vs. Saranac at Mohonasen, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
New Lebanon vs. Northville at Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Class C Final
Stillwater vs. Voorheesville at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
State Regional Tournament
(at Gloversville)
Class A Semifinal
Baldwinsville vs. Guilderland, 2 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Holland Patent vs. Burnt Hills, 4 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Camden vs. Johnstown, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at North Country CC, 5 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at North Country CC, 7 p.m.
