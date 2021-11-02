 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Today

  • 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Stillwater)

Shenendehowa vs. Ballston Spa, 5 p.m.

Colonie vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

(at Broadalbin-Perth)

Burnt Hills vs. Averill Park, 5 p.m.

South High vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Averill Park)

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.

Ichabod Crane vs. Holy Names, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Class C Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Fonda vs. Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m.

Chatham vs. Mayfield, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Ballston Spa)

Galway vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.

Argyle vs. Lake George, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class A Semifinal

Averill Park vs. East Syracuse-Minoa at Fayetteville-Manlius HS, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Crossover Game

Granville vs. Helderberg Valley at Duanesburg, 6:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News