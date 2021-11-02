Sports Today

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Stillwater)
Shenendehowa vs. Ballston Spa, 5 p.m.
Colonie vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
Burnt Hills vs. Averill Park, 5 p.m.
South High vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Averill Park)
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.
Ichabod Crane vs. Holy Names, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Fonda vs. Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m.
Chatham vs. Mayfield, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Galway vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.
Argyle vs. Lake George, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class A Semifinal
Averill Park vs. East Syracuse-Minoa at Fayetteville-Manlius HS, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Crossover Game
Granville vs. Helderberg Valley at Duanesburg, 6:30 p.m.