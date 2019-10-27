GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Semifinals
(at Mechanicville)
Averill Park vs. Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Mohonasen vs. Burnt Hills, 6:30 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Saratoga Catholic at New Lebanon, 3 p.m.
Germantown at St. Johnsville, 3 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Fort Ann at Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.
Mekeel Christian at Northville, 3 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Semifinals
Keene at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.
Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.
