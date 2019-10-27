{{featured_button_text}}

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Semifinals

(at Mechanicville)

Averill Park vs. Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Mohonasen vs. Burnt Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Saratoga Catholic at New Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Germantown at St. Johnsville, 3 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Fort Ann at Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.

Mekeel Christian at Northville, 3 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Semifinals

Keene at Boquet Valley, 3 p.m.

Willsboro at Chazy, 6 p.m.

