SPORTS TODAY Jan 1, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GIRLS BASKETBALL × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Non-leagueHudson Falls at Warrensburg, noon (JV start time) 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Calendar Saturday's Sports Schedule Dec 27, 2019 Saturday's high school sports schedule. Calendar Friday's Sports Schedule Dec 26, 2019 BOYS BASKETBALL Calendar Recreation Calendar — Dec. 29 Dec 29, 2019 The weekly recreation calendar Calendar This Day in History Dec 28, 2019 1926 — Merlyn Phillips of the Montreal Maroons scores five seconds into the game at Chicago for an NHL record for the fastest goal from the st… +2 Calendar A decade of football talent Dec 28, 2019 With 2020 just days away, we’re about to close the book on the second decade of the 21st century. The last decade has seen some outstanding hi… Calendar Bowling Scores — Nov. 11 Dec 11, 2019 Area bowling scores Calendar Saturday's high school sports events Dec 13, 2019 Saturday's high school sports events Calendar Thursday's sports events Dec 18, 2019 Thursday's high school sports schedule Calendar This Day in History Dec 20, 2019 1891 — Dr. James Naismith introduces the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game is tested by 18 students at…