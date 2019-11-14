{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

State Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinal

Shenendehowa vs. Pine Bush at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinal

Schuylerville vs. Potsdam at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 7 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinal

Stillwater vs. Gouverneur at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

