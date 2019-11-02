{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

(at Putt LaMay Memorial Field)

Class C Final

Johnstown vs. Schuylerville, 10 a.m.

Class A Final

Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, noon

Class B Final

Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Cayuga CC, 1 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Cayuga CC, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack in Region III Championships at Niagara CC

