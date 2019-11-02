FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
(at Putt LaMay Memorial Field)
Class C Final
Johnstown vs. Schuylerville, 10 a.m.
Class A Final
Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, noon
Class B Final
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills, 2 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Cayuga CC, 1 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Cayuga CC, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack in Region III Championships at Niagara CC
