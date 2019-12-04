GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Scotia at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Non-league
Keene at Ticonderoga, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
WRESTLING
Non-league
Mechanicville-Stillwater at Corinth, 6 p.m.
Tamarac at Salem-Cambridge, 6 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Capital District
Adirondack vs. Queensbury at Cool Insuring Arena, 6:15 p.m.
