VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at Averill Park)

Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, 5 p.m.

Ballston Spa vs. Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

(at Ballston Spa)

Burnt Hills vs. Gloversville, 5 p.m.

South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

(at Watervliet)

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson/Hudson Falls winner, 5 p.m.

Cobleskill vs. Holy Names, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

(at Gloversville)

Lake George vs. Voorheesville, 5 p.m.

Tamarac vs. Fonda, 7 p.m.

Class D Semifinals

(at Stillwater)

Galway vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.

Argyle vs. Maple Hill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

(at Lansingburgh)

Class A Semifinal

Malone vs. Mohonasen, 4 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Canton vs. Schalmont, 6 p.m. 

