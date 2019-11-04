VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
(at Averill Park)
Shenendehowa vs. Guilderland, 5 p.m.
Ballston Spa vs. Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
(at Ballston Spa)
Burnt Hills vs. Gloversville, 5 p.m.
South Glens Falls vs. Queensbury, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
(at Watervliet)
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Hudson/Hudson Falls winner, 5 p.m.
Cobleskill vs. Holy Names, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
(at Gloversville)
Lake George vs. Voorheesville, 5 p.m.
Tamarac vs. Fonda, 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals
(at Stillwater)
Galway vs. Hartford, 5 p.m.
Argyle vs. Maple Hill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
(at Lansingburgh)
Class A Semifinal
Malone vs. Mohonasen, 4 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Canton vs. Schalmont, 6 p.m.
