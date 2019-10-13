BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Glens Falls at Hoosick Falls, 11 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Non-league
Saratoga at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
