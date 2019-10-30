{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class B Semifinals

Scotia at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Burnt Hills, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

(at La Salle)

Shenendehowa vs. Albany, 5 p.m.

CBA vs. Bethlehem, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class D Semifinals

(at Fonda)

Fort Ann vs. Northville, 4 p.m.

New Lebanon vs. Germantown, 6 p.m.

