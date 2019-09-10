{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Gloversville at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

North Warren at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Crown Point at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Salem-Cambridge at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Granville at Corinth, 4:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Argyle at Granville, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Tamarac, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 6 p.m.

