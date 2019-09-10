BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Gloversville at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
North Warren at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Argyle-Fort Edward, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northern Soccer League
Crown Point at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
You have free articles remaining.
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Salem-Cambridge at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Granville at Corinth, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Argyle at Granville, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Tamarac, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.