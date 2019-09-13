FOOTBALL
Class A
Mohonasen at Queensbury, 2 p.m.
Class B
Ravena at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class C
Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem at Salem, 1 p.m.
Non-league
Whitehall vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Fort Edward, 1 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga vs. Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 11 a.m.
Queensbury at Schuylerville, 12:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Saratoga Catholic at Salem, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Queensbury at Averill Park Invitational, 8 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Watertown, Horseheads at Glens Falls, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Queensbury Adirondack Classic, 9 a.m.
