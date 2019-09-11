{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wells at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Amsterdam at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Johnstown at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Gloversville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Queensbury at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

