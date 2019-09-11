BOYS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Waterford, 7 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Wells at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Amsterdam at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Scotia, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Johnstown at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Gloversville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Queensbury at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
