BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Adirondack League

Argyle at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Warrensburg at Salem-Cambridge, 4:45 p.m.

Corinth at Hoosick Falls, 4:45 p.m.

Non-league

Granville at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Argyle at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Tamarac at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

