BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Adirondack League
Argyle at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Warrensburg at Salem-Cambridge, 4:45 p.m.
Corinth at Hoosick Falls, 4:45 p.m.
Non-league
Granville at Ichabod Crane, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Argyle at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Hoosic Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Tamarac at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
