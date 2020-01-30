Sports Today for Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Foothills Council
Scotia at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.
Gloversville at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack League
Argyle at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 5:30 p.m.
Hartford at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.
Lake George at Corinth, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
North Warren at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.
Waterford at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Bolton at Chazy, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(JV times listed)
Adirondack League
Argyle at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Hartford at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Lake George at Corinth, 6:45 p.m. (varsity)
North Warren at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Cambridge, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Tamarac, 5 p.m.
Mechanicville at Stillwater, 6 p.m.
Suburban Council
Columbia at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain and Valley
Chazy at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)
ICE HOCKEY
Non-league
Beekmantown at Adirondack, 5:15 p.m.
North Rockland at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 5 p.m.