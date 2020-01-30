Sports Today for Jan. 31
BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Scotia at Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Amsterdam, 5:30 p.m.

Gloversville at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Johnstown, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Argyle at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 5:30 p.m.

Hartford at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m.

Lake George at Corinth, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

North Warren at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.

Waterford at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Chazy, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Adirondack League

Argyle at Fort Edward, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Hartford at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Hadley-Luzerne at Granville, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Lake George at Corinth, 6:45 p.m. (varsity)

North Warren at Warrensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Whitehall, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Cambridge, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Tamarac, 5 p.m.

Mechanicville at Stillwater, 6 p.m.

Suburban Council

Columbia at Saratoga Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Mountain and Valley

Chazy at Bolton, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

ICE HOCKEY

Non-league

Beekmantown at Adirondack, 5:15 p.m.

North Rockland at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 5 p.m.







