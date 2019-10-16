{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Wasaren League

Waterford at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.

Berlin-New Lebanon at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Gloversville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Scotia at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Emma Willard at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Adirondack League Consolation

Semifinal losers at higher seed, 4 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments