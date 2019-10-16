BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Wasaren League
Waterford at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Mechanicville, 6:30 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Gloversville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Emma Willard at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Adirondack League Consolation
Semifinal losers at higher seed, 4 p.m.
