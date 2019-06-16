{{featured_button_text}}
The leucistic redtail is back in the area. This time it is on the west side of the Hudson, in Northumberland. Looks like it might be getting the red wash on its tail, so perhaps will be mating this year or next. The dark yellow eye and colored beak and feet show it is the light phase, not an albino.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke, or on Facebook.

