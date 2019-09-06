{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS AA

2015 — Saratoga

2010 — Troy

2002 — Shenendehowa

1999 — Troy

1997 — Troy

CLASS A

2014 — Queensbury

2011 — Burnt Hills

2009 — Burnt Hills

2008 — Burnt Hills

2007 — Lansingburgh

1998 — Queensbury

1997 — Queensbury

1995 — Shenendehowa

CLASS B

2015 — Schuylerville

2014 — Schalmont

2013 — Schalmont

2012 — Glens Falls

2010 — Schalmont

2006 — Albany Academy

1996 — Ravena

CLASS C

2017 — Holy Trinity

2015 — Greenwich

2014 — Hoosick Falls

2003 — Hoosick Falls

2001 — Cambridge

1994 — Hudson

CLASS D

2005 — Cambridge

2003 — Cambridge

2000 — Fort Edward

1998 — Lake George

1995 — Rensselaer

1994 — Rensselaer

NOTE: Ticonderoga of Section VII was Class D state runner-up in 2007 and 2015.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

High school football kickoff 2019

article

No Joseph Girard III, but Glens Falls is reloading

article

A new era dawns for Corinth-Fort Edward

24 updates

Load comments