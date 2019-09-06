CLASS AA
2015 — Saratoga
2010 — Troy
2002 — Shenendehowa
1999 — Troy
1997 — Troy
CLASS A
2014 — Queensbury
2011 — Burnt Hills
2009 — Burnt Hills
2008 — Burnt Hills
2007 — Lansingburgh
1998 — Queensbury
1997 — Queensbury
1995 — Shenendehowa
CLASS B
2015 — Schuylerville
2014 — Schalmont
2013 — Schalmont
2012 — Glens Falls
2010 — Schalmont
2006 — Albany Academy
1996 — Ravena
CLASS C
2017 — Holy Trinity
2015 — Greenwich
2014 — Hoosick Falls
2003 — Hoosick Falls
2001 — Cambridge
1994 — Hudson
CLASS D
2005 — Cambridge
2003 — Cambridge
2000 — Fort Edward
1998 — Lake George
1995 — Rensselaer
1994 — Rensselaer
NOTE: Ticonderoga of Section VII was Class D state runner-up in 2007 and 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.