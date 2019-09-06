{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS AA

2017 — Troy

2016 — Troy

1998 — Troy

CLASS A

2013 — Queensbury

2012 — Burnt Hills

2005 — Amsterdam

CLASS B

2018 — Glens Falls

2016 — Glens Falls

1995 — Amsterdam

CLASS C

2012 — Hoosick Falls

1996 — Watervliet

CLASS D

2017 — Cambridge

2016 — Cambridge

1999 — Cambridge

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

High school football kickoff 2019

article

No Joseph Girard III, but Glens Falls is reloading

article

A new era dawns for Corinth-Fort Edward

24 updates

Load comments