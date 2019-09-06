CLASS AA
2017 — Troy
2016 — Troy
1998 — Troy
CLASS A
2013 — Queensbury
2012 — Burnt Hills
2005 — Amsterdam
CLASS B
2018 — Glens Falls
2016 — Glens Falls
1995 — Amsterdam
CLASS C
2012 — Hoosick Falls
1996 — Watervliet
CLASS D
2017 — Cambridge
2016 — Cambridge
1999 — Cambridge
