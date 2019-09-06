CLASS AA
Bethlehem
CBA
Colonie
Guilderland
Niskayuna
Saratoga Springs
Schenectady
Shaker
Shenendehowa
CLASS A
Grasso Division
Ballston Spa
Burnt Hills
Gloversville
Mohonasen
Queensbury
Scotia
South Glens Falls
Capital Division
Amsterdam
Averill Park
Columbia
Green Tech
La Salle
Troy
Albany*
CLASS B
North Division
Broadalbin-Perth
Glens Falls
Hudson Falls
Johnstown
Lansingburgh
Schuylerville
Reinfurt Division
Cobleskill
Holy Trinity
Hudson
Ichabod Crane
Ravena
Schalmont
CLASS C
North Division
Cambridge-Salem
Granville
Greenwich
Hoosick Falls
Hoosic Valley
Lake George/H-L
Central Division
Canajoharie-Fort Plain
Fonda
Mechanicville
Stillwater
Tamarac
South Division
Coxsackie-Athens
Taconic Hills
Voorheesville
Watervliet
Cairo-Durham/Catskill*
CLASS D
Chatham
Helderberg Valley
Warrensburg
Whitehall
Cohoes*
Corinth-Fort Edward*
* denotes team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals.
(Rensselaer not fielding varsity football in 2019)
