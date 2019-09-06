{{featured_button_text}}

CLASS AA

Bethlehem

CBA

Colonie

Guilderland

Niskayuna

Saratoga Springs

Schenectady

Shaker

Shenendehowa

CLASS A

Grasso Division

Ballston Spa

Burnt Hills

Gloversville

Mohonasen

Queensbury

Scotia

South Glens Falls

Capital Division

Amsterdam

Averill Park

Columbia

Green Tech

La Salle

Troy

Albany*

CLASS B

North Division

Broadalbin-Perth

Glens Falls

Hudson Falls

Johnstown

Lansingburgh

Schuylerville

Reinfurt Division

Cobleskill

Holy Trinity

Hudson

Ichabod Crane

Ravena

Schalmont

CLASS C

North Division

Cambridge-Salem

Granville

Greenwich

Hoosick Falls

Hoosic Valley

Lake George/H-L

Central Division

Canajoharie-Fort Plain

Fonda

Mechanicville

Stillwater

Tamarac

South Division

Coxsackie-Athens

Taconic Hills

Voorheesville

Watervliet

Cairo-Durham/Catskill*

CLASS D

Chatham

Helderberg Valley

Warrensburg

Whitehall

Cohoes*

Corinth-Fort Edward*

* denotes team playing down in class, ineligible for sectionals.

(Rensselaer not fielding varsity football in 2019)

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

High school football kickoff 2019

article

No Joseph Girard III, but Glens Falls is reloading

article

A new era dawns for Corinth-Fort Edward

24 updates

Load comments