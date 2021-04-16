Saturday's Football Schedule

FOOTBALL
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 1 p.m.
Queensbury vs. Niskayuna at Schenectady H.S., 1 p.m.
Schuylerville at Fonda, 2:30 p.m.
Cambridge-Salem vs. Greenwich at Stillwater, 3 p.m.
Canajoharie-Fort Plain at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
