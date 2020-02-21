Saturday's sports schedule
Saturday's sports schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Opening Round

Catskill at Schalmont, 6 p.m.

Greenwich at Cobleskill, 6 p.m.

Ichabod Crane at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Mekeel Christian, 6 p.m.

Cairo-Durham at Ravena, 6 p.m.

Tamarac at Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Fonda, 6 p.m.

Class C Opening Round

Schoharie at Salem, 6 p.m.

Lake George at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.

Canajoharie at Warrensburg, 6 p.m.

Rensselaer at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.

Chatham at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.

Stillwater at Mayfield, 6 p.m.

Voorheesville at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Clinton, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at Clinton, 1 p.m.

