Saturday's sports schedule

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Opening Round
Catskill at Schalmont, 6 p.m.
Greenwich at Cobleskill, 6 p.m.
Ichabod Crane at Hudson, 6 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Mechanicville, 6 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Mekeel Christian, 6 p.m.
Cairo-Durham at Ravena, 6 p.m.
Tamarac at Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Fonda, 6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Class C Opening Round
Schoharie at Salem, 6 p.m.
Lake George at Berne-Knox, 6 p.m.
Canajoharie at Warrensburg, 6 p.m.
Rensselaer at Duanesburg, 6 p.m.
Chatham at Hoosic Valley, 6 p.m.
Stillwater at Mayfield, 6 p.m.
Voorheesville at Maple Hill, 6 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Clinton, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at Clinton, 1 p.m.