{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class B

Lansingburgh at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Non-league

Cambridge-Salem at Whitehall, 1 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Lake George at Argyle, noon

Northern Soccer League

Wells at Johnsburg-Minerva, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Bishop Maginn at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Saratoga Catholic at Hadley-Luzerne, 10 a.m.

Wasaren League

Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 10:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Non-league

Salem-Cambridge at Emma Willard

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Hudson Falls at Millbrook Tournament, 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Greenwich at Manhattan Invitational, VanCortlandt Park, 9 a.m.

South Glens Falls, Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville at Burnt Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack vs. Davis at Paul Smith's, 10 a.m.

SUNY Adirondack at Paul Smith's, 3 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments