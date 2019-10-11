FOOTBALL
Class B
Lansingburgh at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Non-league
Cambridge-Salem at Whitehall, 1 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Lake George at Argyle, noon
Northern Soccer League
Wells at Johnsburg-Minerva, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Bishop Maginn at Saratoga Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Saratoga Catholic at Hadley-Luzerne, 10 a.m.
Wasaren League
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 10:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Non-league
Salem-Cambridge at Emma Willard
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Hudson Falls at Millbrook Tournament, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Greenwich at Manhattan Invitational, VanCortlandt Park, 9 a.m.
South Glens Falls, Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne, Schuylerville at Burnt Hills Invitational, 9 a.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack vs. Davis at Paul Smith's, 10 a.m.
SUNY Adirondack at Paul Smith's, 3 p.m.
