FOOTBALL

Class A

Mohonasen at Queensbury, 2 p.m.

Class B

Ravena at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne vs. Cambridge-Salem at Salem, 1 p.m.

Non-league

Whitehall vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Fort Edward, 1 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga vs. Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at South Glens Falls, 11 a.m.

Queensbury at Schuylerville, 12:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Corinth at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Saratoga Catholic at Salem, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Queensbury at Averill Park Invitational, 8 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Watertown, Horseheads at Glens Falls, 11 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Queensbury Adirondack Classic, 9 a.m.

