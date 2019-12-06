BOYS BASKETBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
King's School vs. Newcomb at Word of Life, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at North Warren, 5 p.m.
Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic
Salem vs. Mayfield at F-MCC, 3 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne vs. Middleburgh at F-MCC, 6:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout
Moriah vs. Hartford at Fort Edward, 11 a.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Granville at Fort Edward, 12:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Fort Edward, 2 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Stillwater, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Glens Falls, Hudson Falls at Ballston Spa Duals, 9 a.m.
Queensbury at Clyde Cole Invitational, Oxford
Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George at Captain Bailey Memorial Tournament, Adirondack, 9:30 a.m.
Warrensburg at Saranac Early Bird Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Whitehall-Fort Ann, Schuylerville-Greenwich at Columbia Duals
ICE HOCKEY
Non-league
Albany Academy at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at SUNY Broome, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Adirondack at SUNY Broome, 1 p.m.
