BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

King's School vs. Newcomb at Word of Life, 3:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at North Warren, 5 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic

Salem vs. Mayfield at F-MCC, 3 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne vs. Middleburgh at F-MCC, 6:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout

Moriah vs. Hartford at Fort Edward, 11 a.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Granville at Fort Edward, 12:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Fort Edward, 2 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Stillwater, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Glens Falls, Hudson Falls at Ballston Spa Duals, 9 a.m.

Queensbury at Clyde Cole Invitational, Oxford

Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George at Captain Bailey Memorial Tournament, Adirondack, 9:30 a.m.

Warrensburg at Saranac Early Bird Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Whitehall-Fort Ann, Schuylerville-Greenwich at Columbia Duals

ICE HOCKEY

Non-league

Albany Academy at Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at SUNY Broome, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Adirondack at SUNY Broome, 1 p.m.

