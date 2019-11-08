FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class D Final
Warrensburg vs. Chatham at Schuylerville, 1 p.m.
Class B Final
Holy Trinity vs. Schuylerville at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.
Class A Final
Queensbury vs. Troy at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class A Final
Burnt Hills vs. Jamesville-DeWitt at Colonie, 11 a.m.
Class D Final
Fort Ann vs. Mount Academy at Colonie, 1 p.m.
Class C Final
Voorheesville vs. Madrid-Waddington at Clarkson, 1 p.m.
Class B Final
Schuylerville vs. Ogdensburg at Clarkson, 3 p.m.
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa vs. Baldwinsville at Colonie, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
State Regional Tournament
Class A Final
Mohonasen vs. Jamesville-DeWitt at Mechanicville, noon
Class AA Final
Bethlehem vs. Fayetteville-Manlius at Mechanicville, 2 p.m.
Class C Final
Stillwater vs. AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 3 p.m.
Class D Final
Northville vs. Mount Academy at Goshen, 3:30 p.m.
Class B Final
Schalmont vs. Central Valley Academy, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class B Final
Broadalbin-Perth vs. Holy Names at Saratoga, 3 p.m.
Class AA Final
Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Saratoga, 5 p.m.
Class A Final
Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section II Championships
(at Shenendehowa)
Div. II finals, 10 a.m.
Div. I finals, 3 p.m.
