FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class D Final

Warrensburg vs. Chatham at Schuylerville, 1 p.m.

Class B Final

Holy Trinity vs. Schuylerville at Shenendehowa, 3 p.m.

Class A Final

Queensbury vs. Troy at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class A Final

Burnt Hills vs. Jamesville-DeWitt at Colonie, 11 a.m.

Class D Final

Fort Ann vs. Mount Academy at Colonie, 1 p.m.

Class C Final

Voorheesville vs. Madrid-Waddington at Clarkson, 1 p.m.

Class B Final

Schuylerville vs. Ogdensburg at Clarkson, 3 p.m.

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa vs. Baldwinsville at Colonie, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

State Regional Tournament

Class A Final

Mohonasen vs. Jamesville-DeWitt at Mechanicville, noon

Class AA Final

Bethlehem vs. Fayetteville-Manlius at Mechanicville, 2 p.m.

Class C Final

Stillwater vs. AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 3 p.m.

Class D Final

Northville vs. Mount Academy at Goshen, 3:30 p.m.

Class B Final

Schalmont vs. Central Valley Academy, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class B Final

Broadalbin-Perth vs. Holy Names at Saratoga, 3 p.m.

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa vs. Niskayuna at Saratoga, 5 p.m.

Class A Final

Burnt Hills vs. Queensbury at Saratoga, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Section II Championships

(at Shenendehowa)

Div. II finals, 10 a.m.

Div. I finals, 3 p.m.

