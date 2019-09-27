{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class B

Hudson at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class C

Greenwich at Hoosic Valley, 1 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Schuylerville at Columbia, 11 a.m.

Mechanicville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 11 a.m.

Non-league

Queensbury at Averill Park, 11 a.m.

Greenwich at Mayfield, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Canajoharie, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Corinth at Greenville Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

SGF 'Kdawg' Invitational at Moreau Rec., 9 a.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Adirondack at Mohawk Valley, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Adirondack at Mohawk Valley, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack at SUNY Broome pod, 10 a.m.

