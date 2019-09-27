FOOTBALL
Class B
Hudson at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class C
Greenwich at Hoosic Valley, 1 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Cambridge-Salem, 1 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 1:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Schuylerville at Columbia, 11 a.m.
Mechanicville at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
South Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 11 a.m.
Non-league
Queensbury at Averill Park, 11 a.m.
Greenwich at Mayfield, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Canajoharie, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Corinth at Greenville Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
SGF 'Kdawg' Invitational at Moreau Rec., 9 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Adirondack at Mohawk Valley, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Adirondack at Mohawk Valley, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack at SUNY Broome pod, 10 a.m.
