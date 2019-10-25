{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class A Quarterfinal

La Salle at Queensbury, 1 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Hudson at Glens Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Holy Trinity, 1:30 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinal

Voorheesville at Cambridge-Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Crossover Game

Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne at Warrensburg, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Niskayuna at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at CBA, 3 p.m.

Shaker at Albany, 6:30 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Schuylerville at Greenville, 1 p.m.

Hudson at Mechanicville, 1 p.m.

Cobleskill at Tamarac, 2 p.m.

Greenwich at Ichabod Crane, 3 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Stillwater at Maple Hill, 1 p.m.

Galway at Waterford, 3 p.m.

Schoharie at Voorheesville, 3 p.m.

Mayfield at Lake George, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Columbia at Bethlehem, 3 p.m.

Guilderland at Shaker, 3 p.m.

Saratoga at Niskayuna, 3 p.m.

Ballston Spa at Shenendehowa, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Schuylerville at Cohoes, 2 p.m.

Greenville vs. Holy Names at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Johnstown at Mechanicville, 3 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Schalmont, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Queensbury, Hudson Falls, Cambridge, Saratoga Catholic, Saratoga at Broadalbin-Perth Tournament, 8 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Tompkins Cortland at SUNY Adirondack, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Tompkins Cortland at SUNY Adirondack, noon

