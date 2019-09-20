FOOTBALL
Class B
Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Class D
Whitehall at Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-league
Cambridge at Berne-Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Schoharie at Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Salem at Saratoga Catholic, 10 a.m.
Waterford at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.
Saratoga at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Scotia, 10 a.m.
Gloversville at Glens Falls, 10 a.m.
South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
South Glens Falls at Victor Tournament, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Non-league
Glens Falls at Pre-State Section 7 Invitational, SUNY Plattsburgh, 9:30 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Adirondack at North Country pod, 9 a.m.
