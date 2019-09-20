{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class B

Johnstown at Hudson Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Class D

Whitehall at Helderberg Valley, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Non-league

Cambridge at Berne-Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Schoharie at Saratoga Catholic, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Salem at Saratoga Catholic, 10 a.m.

Waterford at Hadley-Luzerne, 4 p.m.

Saratoga at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Scotia, 10 a.m.

Gloversville at Glens Falls, 10 a.m.

South Glens Falls at Johnstown, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

South Glens Falls at Victor Tournament, 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Glens Falls at Pre-State Section 7 Invitational, SUNY Plattsburgh, 9:30 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY Adirondack at North Country, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Adirondack at North Country pod, 9 a.m.

