RECREATION CALENDAR

April 21-23: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer three Game of Logging courses. On April 21, Game of Logging Level 1 will introduce the participant to open-face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 the next day will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. On April 23, the Storm Damage Response course will focus on the unique hazards in storm damaged settings. Participants need to bring safety equipment, chainsaw and lunch. Classes will take place at 68 Casterline Road in North River. The cost is $45 per person, per class. Registration is required, with payment due no later than 10 days before the workshop. To register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu.