Recreation Calendar

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING COURSES
Dec. 5-6: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required to coach in New York state, is scheduled to be taught at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Ave., Guilderland, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Cost is $195 if registered before Nov. 20, $250 if registered after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer a men's program with games, for players ages 16-40, on Wednesday nights. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
HALL OF FAME
The Glens Falls Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for this year has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled to Nov. 13 of 2021 at the Great Escape Lodge.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING
Through Nov. 28: The 73rd Troy Turkey Trot will be held this year as a virtual event. Registration is open for the event at TroyTurkeyTrot.com and closes Nov. 28.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
