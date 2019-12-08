ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BOBSLED/SKELETON
Dec. 14-15: The World Cup bobsled and skeleton races will be held at the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit whiteface.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Dec. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the classes required to coach in New York state, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the Hamilton Square Mall. The cost $250. Students must attend both days. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For registration or more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY
Through Dec. 15: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will hold field hockey programs for various levels from beginners to experienced. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LACROSSE
Through Dec. 15: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host both boys and girls winter leagues for various levels from beginners to experienced. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Dec. 18 & Jan. 8: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host a round-robin nightly lacrosse tournament for men ages 16 and older. Games start at 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
You have free articles remaining.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Jan. 1: The 10th annual Big's A's 5K will be held at 10 a.m. at Glens Falls High School. A free kids' run will be held at 11 a.m. The race benefits the Jeff Aurelia Scholarship Fund. Check-in is from 7:30-9:45 a.m. Costs are $10 for students anytime, $15 for Adirondack Runners, $20 for preregistered runners and $25 on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact Mary Lou Aurelia at 518-798-0345.
Feb. 1: The Adirondack Runners will host the Polar Cap 4-mile run at 10 a.m. in Lake George. Packet pick-up and race-day registration will be from 8-9:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Mohican Street in Lake George. The race benefits the Northern Haiti Sustainability Initiative and the Sacred Heart Food Pantry of Lake George. Costs are $20 for Adirondack Runners, $22 for preregistered runners and $25 for all on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact oldenjl@hotmail.com or polarcap@adirondackrunners.org.
March 29: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle Road Race at Glens Falls High School. A 5-mile race, it will start at 11 a.m., preceded by a 7/8-mile Leprechaun Leap for children at 10 a.m. The race benefits Warren-Washington Counties (Area 37) Special Olympics. Costs are $3 for the Leprechaun Leap (race-day only), $20 for Adirondack Runners club members, $25 for preregistered runners (by March 24) and $30 on race day (8:30-10:30 a.m.). The race application is available at www.adirondackrunners.org or www.itsyourrace.com. For more information, contact race director Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queensburyschool.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SKATING
Saturdays: A Learn to Skate program will be offered by the Saratoga Springs Figure Skating Club on Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. at Vernon Ice Rink on Weibel Ave. in Saratoga. The six-week sessions will be offered through Dec. 21. All levels in ages 3 through adult are welcome. The cost is $90 per session for half an hour of instruction and half an hour of practice, and $63 for an additional half hour of instruction. To register, visit www.saratogalearntoskate.com.
SNOWSHOEING
Dec. 15: The Gore Ski Bowl 5K and recreational 2.5K snowshoe races will be held at 2 p.m. The registration costs are to be determined but include Nordic tickets. To register or for more information, call 518-251-2411.
Feb. 2: The Saratoga Winterfest 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk will be held at 11 a.m. at Saratoga Spa State Park. To download an application, go to www.saratogastryders.org.
Feb. 8: The Camp Saratoga 8K Snowshoe Race will be held at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park at 10:30 a.m. To download an application, go to www.saratogastryders.org.
SWIMMING
Through March 9: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club has begun its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18. All practices and activities are held at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. There are four practice levels from beginner to advanced. New swimmers should contact the head coach for tryout times. Go to www.gfflyers.com for more information or click on Contact Us, or call 518-798-4636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.