Recreation Calendar

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Winter: Capitallandlacrosse is offering youth lacrosse programs this winter on Sunday mornings at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. Also, Capitalland Field Hockey will offer programs on Sunday mornings at the the Sportsplex. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
ICE FISHING
February: The Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge, sponsored by the Warren County Tourism Department and the Lake George Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, will take place online. Fish caught in Warren County during the month of February are eligible. Photos of fish may be posted to Instagram with the hashtag #mylgarea and the tag @lakegeorgearea. Anyone lacking an Instagram account may sent photos to WarrenCountyIceFishingChallenge@gmail.com. The first 100 anglers to post a photo will get a free T-shirt. For more information, visit www.visitlakegeorge.com/events/ice-fishing-challenge.
LOGGING
April 21-23: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer three Game of Logging courses. On April 21, Game of Logging Level 1 will introduce the participant to open-face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 the next day will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. On April 23, the Storm Damage Response course will focus on the unique hazards in storm damaged settings. Participants need to bring safety equipment, chainsaw and lunch. Classes will take place at 68 Casterline Road in North River. The cost is $45 per person, per class. Registration is required, with payment due no later than 10 days before the workshop. To register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SNOWSHOEING
New website: Warren County has set up a new website — Snowshoe Warren County — to highlight options for local snowshoers. The site includes maps of trails, as well as a beginner's guide to the sport and information about where to rent or borrow snowshoes. The site can be found at warrencountyny.gov/snowshoe.