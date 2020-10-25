Recreation Calendar

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

HALL OF FAME

LOGGING

Nov. 4-5: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses. On Nov. 4, the Game of Logging Level I course will introduce the participant to open face felling and developing techniques to safely fall a tree. On Nov. 5, the Game of Logging Level II course will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Participants must bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel toe boots), chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place at the Caroline M. Fish Trailhead, located on Landon Hill Road in Chestertown. The trailhead is approximately 6/10 of a mile north of the intersection of state routes 8 and 9. The cost per person, per class is $45. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call (518) 623-3291.