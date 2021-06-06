RECREATION CALENDAR

FOOTBALL

July 10: A high school football combine/showcase will be held at Mohonasen High School. The event is open to Section II football players and those from neighboring states who would like to compete at the collegiate level. A number of colleges are expected to be in attendance. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by measurements, a short talk, then a pro-type combine will begin. After lunch, the afternoon session will feature one on ones and coaching from the staff. Jordan Canzeri from the University of Iowa will be one of the staff members. For more information, contact John Gallo at (518) 376-7484 or johngallo56@gmail.com, or Mike Eplite at (518) 331-0186 or mdescout56@gmail.com.

GOLF

Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.

SOFTBALL