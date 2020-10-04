Recreation Calendar — Oct. 4

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).

Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).

Lawn bowling: The Adirondack Lawn Bowling Club will hold its fall schedule every Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 28-Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. Sixteen spots are available at $10 per session, and bowls are supplied. For more information, contact Scott at hscottsnyder@gmail.com or www.bowlsusa.us or www.bowlsnortheast.com.

COACHING COURSES