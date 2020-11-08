Recreation Calendar — Nov. 8

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

CHASE SPORTS

COACHING COURSES

Dec. 5-6: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required to coach in New York state, is scheduled to be taught at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Ave., Guilderland, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Cost is $195 if registered before Nov. 20, $250 if registered after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.