Recreation Calendar — March 15

May 24 : The 16th annual Memorial Duathlon and 5K will be held at the Saratoga Hotel and Casino at 8 a.m. The event is a 5K run followed by a 30K bike and another 5K run. Entrants can compete as individuals or as a team. The Memorial 5K run, a separate race, will start 20 minutes after the duathlon. Proceeds help the Saratoga Springs Lions Club aid those with visual and hearing impairments, increased diabetes awareness and veterans. For more information, visit www.thememorialduathlon5k.com/

FIELD HOCKEY

Through April 5: Capitalland Field Hockey will run a field hockey program for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage. Players will be separated by age and skill level, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can’t commit to the full season. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com .

HUNTER EDUCATION

April 14: A hunter safety education class is being offered as a joint effort of the NYS Department of Conservation, Cornell University Cooperative Extension Warren County, and host Dunham’s Bay Fish & Game Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Space is limited to 25 seats and registration closes at 4 p.m. April 3. All classes are free and open to the public (ages 11 1/2 years of age and up). The course is “home study” and materials must be picked up at the CCE Education Center, 377 Schroon River Road, in Warrensburg by April 4 at 4:30 p.m. The CCE office is open 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Those who have already completed an online class and need a “field day” must register for the class and bring the online completion certificate to class. Participants must bring their own lunch, indoor and outdoor shoes, and clothing appropriate to the weather. Homework must be completed or no class access will be given. To register, call John Bowe at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 518-623-3291.