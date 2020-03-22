Recreation Calendar — March 22

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
BASEBALL UMPIRES
New umpires: The Adirondack Chapter of Certified Baseball Umpires is looking for people interested in umpiring modified, JV and varsity baseball games during the high school season this spring and beyond. Instruction is provided on rules, positioning and mechanics. This organization serves the Adirondack League, Wasaren League and Foothills Council. Anyone interested may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916, Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018, Paul Hladik at 518-526-1644 or Matt Armenio at 518-366-8968 for more information.
COACHING CLASSES
May 16-17: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered prior to May 2, $250 if after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
DUATHLON
May 24: The 16th annual Memorial Duathlon and 5K will be held at the Saratoga Hotel and Casino at 8 a.m. The event is a 5K run followed by a 30K bike and another 5K run. Entrants can compete as individuals or as a team. The Memorial 5K run, a separate race, will start 20 minutes after the duathlon. Proceeds help the Saratoga Springs Lions Club aid those with visual and hearing impairments, increased diabetes awareness and veterans. For more information, visit www.thememorialduathlon5k.com/
TRACK AND FIELD
Through April 15: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its third class of inductees. Eligible candidates include track and cross country standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. The induction banquet will be held Sept. 26 at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie. Nomination forms are available at www.crtfcchof.weebly.com.