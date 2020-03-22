Recreation Calendar — March 22

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

BASEBALL UMPIRES

New umpires: The Adirondack Chapter of Certified Baseball Umpires is looking for people interested in umpiring modified, JV and varsity baseball games during the high school season this spring and beyond. Instruction is provided on rules, positioning and mechanics. This organization serves the Adirondack League, Wasaren League and Foothills Council. Anyone interested may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916, Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018, Paul Hladik at 518-526-1644 or Matt Armenio at 518-366-8968 for more information.

COACHING CLASSES

May 16-17: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered prior to May 2, $250 if after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.

DUATHLON