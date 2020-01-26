Recreation Calendar — Jan. 26

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
Feb. 8: Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center will host a women's-only cross country ski program, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program is set up for first-timers through intermediate skiers, ages 18 and up. The focus is on classic ski technique. The cost is $60 (not including rental equipment, if needed) and pre-registration is required. Certified instructors Sherry Dixon, Susan Henriksson and Terry Ross lead the program. For more information, call 518-863-4974, email vacation@laplandlake.com or visit www.laplandlake.com.
Feb. 9: The Nino Manzella Memorial HURTathon Cross Country Ski Race will be held at 10 a.m. at Brookhaven Golf Club in Greenfield. For more information or to register, visit hurtnordicskiing.com.
FIELD HOCKEY
March 8-April 5: Capitalland Field Hockey will run a field hockey program for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage. Players will be separated by age and skill level, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can't commit to the full season. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LACROSSE
March 8-April 5: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls lacrosse programs for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players in grades kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. The girls program runs 4:30-5:30 p.m., and the boys program runs 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can't commit to the full season. Players will be separated by age and skill level. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
OFFICIATING
Starting Jan. 27: The Capital District Track & Field Officials' Organization will hold new officials' certification clinic classes on four nights at Colonie High School starting on Jan. 27, from 6-8 p.m., to train people for the outdoor track and field season. Those interested, or seeking more information, must register by emailing marktj50@gmail.com. They may also visit the website www.cdto-ny.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
Feb. 1: The Adirondack Runners will host the Polar Cap 4-mile run at 10 a.m. in Lake George. Packet pick-up and race-day registration will be 8 to 9:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Mohican Street in Lake George. The race benefits the Northern Haiti Sustainability Initiative and the Sacred Heart Food Pantry of Lake George. Costs are $20 for Adirondack Runners, $22 for preregistered runners and $25 for all on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact oldenjl@hotmail.com or polarcap@adirondackrunners.org.
March 29: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle Road Race at Glens Falls High School. A 5-mile race, it will start at 11 a.m., preceded by a 7/8-mile Leprechaun Leap for children at 10 a.m. The race benefits Warren-Washington Counties (Area 37) Special Olympics. Costs are $3 for the Leprechaun Leap (race-day only), $20 for Adirondack Runners club members, $25 for preregistered runners (by March 24) and $30 on race day (8:30-10:30 a.m.). The race application is available at www.adirondackrunners.org or www.itsyourrace.com. For more information, contact race director Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queensburyschool.org.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Feb. 15: A Basic Air Rifle programs will be held by 4-H at Dunham's Bay Fish & Game Club, 1-4 p.m. The program will cover basic firearm safety, as well as eye dominance, sight alignments and basic target shooting positions. The program is open to youths ages 9-19 who have not taken a 4-H shooting sports firearms class in the past. Entrants must be accompanied by an adult, who must be a parent/guardian/caretaker for the youth in question or have a signed letter of consent from said parent. Entrants must be enrolled in 4-H by date of the class. There is a $10 fee for enrollment in 4-H, which lasts until Oct. 1. Registration is required and can be done by emailing John Bowe at jfb32@cornell.edu, by calling 518-668-4881, or by emailing Michele Baker at mlb222@cornell.edu.
February: Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County will host two 4-H Shooting Sports programs for youth ages 12 and up. This eight- to 10-week series covers archery, air guns, .22-caliber rifle, shotguns, muzzleloaders, as well as conservation. The emphasis is on safe handling of firearms, and Hunter Safety Certification and Bow Hunter Safety Certification are included. Northern site is Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club, beginning Feb. 5. Southern site is Salem Rifle & Pistol Club and Owlkill Rod & Gun Club, beginning Feb. 1. The fee is $30 per youth for 4-H members and $35 for non-members, which includes 4-H enrollment. For more information, contact the Washington County CCE office at 518-746-2560 or 1-800-548-0881, or email washington@cornell.edu.
SNOWBOARDCROSS/SKICROSS
Feb. 3-7: Gore Mountain will be the first stop on the 2020 Hole Shot NorAm and Revolution Tour, hosting a five-day lineup of competitions on its new course on Wild Air. The tour is a competition designed to bridge the gap between grassroots and world cup level for snowboardcross and skicross. The series also identifies the top juniors. For more information, visit goremountain.com.
SNOWSHOEING
Feb. 2: The Saratoga Winterfest 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk will be held at 11 a.m. at Saratoga Spa State Park. To download an application, go to www.saratogastryders.org.
Feb. 8: The Camp Saratoga 8K Snowshoe Race will be held at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park at 10:30 a.m. To download an application, go to www.saratogastryders.org.
Feb. 16: The Stone Bridge Caveman 6K and Extreme Caveman 15K Snowshoe Race will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Stone Bridge & Caves in Pottersville. For more information, visit stonebridgeandcaves.com.
Feb. 29: The Garnet Hill 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk, at 10 a.m., and 3K Citizen Snowshoe Run/Walk at 11 a.m. will be held at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River. Entry fee for either race is $20. For more information, visit garnet-hill.com.
SWIMMING
Through March 9: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club has begun its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18. All practices and activities are held at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. There are four practice levels from beginner to advanced. New swimmers should contact the head coach for tryout times. Go to www.gfflyers.com for more information, or call 518-798-4636.
TRACK AND FIELD
Through April 15: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its third class of inductees. Eligible candidates include track and cross country standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. The induction banquet will be held Sept. 26 at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie. Nomination forms are available at www.crtfcchof.weebly.com.