Recreation Calendar — Jan. 26

March 29: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle Road Race at Glens Falls High School. A 5-mile race, it will start at 11 a.m., preceded by a 7/8-mile Leprechaun Leap for children at 10 a.m. The race benefits Warren-Washington Counties (Area 37) Special Olympics. Costs are $3 for the Leprechaun Leap (race-day only), $20 for Adirondack Runners club members, $25 for preregistered runners (by March 24) and $30 on race day (8:30-10:30 a.m.). The race application is available at www.adirondackrunners.org or www.itsyourrace.com . For more information, contact race director Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queensburyschool.org .

SHOOTING SPORTS

Feb. 15: A Basic Air Rifle programs will be held by 4-H at Dunham's Bay Fish & Game Club, 1-4 p.m. The program will cover basic firearm safety, as well as eye dominance, sight alignments and basic target shooting positions. The program is open to youths ages 9-19 who have not taken a 4-H shooting sports firearms class in the past. Entrants must be accompanied by an adult, who must be a parent/guardian/caretaker for the youth in question or have a signed letter of consent from said parent. Entrants must be enrolled in 4-H by date of the class. There is a $10 fee for enrollment in 4-H, which lasts until Oct. 1. Registration is required and can be done by emailing John Bowe at jfb32@cornell.edu, by calling 518-668-4881, or by emailing Michele Baker at mlb222@cornell.edu.