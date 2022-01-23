 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recreation Calendar — Jan. 23

  • 0

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

People are also reading…

March 27: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle at Glens Falls High School. The 7/8th-mile Leprechaun Leap children's fun run will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the 5-mile Shamrock Shuffle at 11 a.m. Registration on race day is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and costs $30. Advance registration (by March 22) is $25; $20 for Adirondack Runners Club members. Leprechaun Leap registration is $3 and race day only. For more information, contact Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queesburyschool.org. Applications may be found at www.adirondackrunners.org. The race benefits the Washington County area Special Olympics.

May 29: The Saratoga Springs Lions Club Memorial Duathlon and 5K is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m., starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway parking lot in Saratoga Springs. Registration is scheduled to open in early March. The duathlon is a three-stage race, with a 5-kilometer run, a 30k bicycle ride and another 5k run to finish. More information can be found at www.thememorialduathlon5k.com.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SWIMMING

Through March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs through March 11. Click on "Team News" on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.

To submit items for the Recreation Calendar, email them to sports@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CORRECTION

The boys basketball roundup in Saturday's sports section had an incorrect final score for one of the Foothills Council games. Amsterdam defeat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News