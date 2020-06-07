Recreation Calendar for June 8

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
June 13-14: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $250. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
LOGGING
Sept. 10-11: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses in September. The Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will introduce face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 on Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. Participants need to bring a hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots, chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place on the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg, rain or shine. The cost per person is $45. Registration is required. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.
RUNNING
June 7-14: The Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile race will be run as a virtual event. Racers can choose between a 1 mile race, a 5K race or do both. The races can be run anywhere following safe social distancing rules. There is no official course. Participants must sign up and should run or walk June 7-14. There are no shirts or awards. All proceeds, including entry fees, go to suicide prevention. Visit the website to sign up, or for details: https://betarbyway5kandmoreaumile.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13578
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
