Recreation Calendar — Dec. 29

Starting Jan. 27: The Capital District Track & Field Officials' Organization will hold new officials' certification clinic classes on four nights at Colonie High School starting on Jan. 27, from 6-8 p.m., to train people for the outdoor track and field season. Those interested, or seeking more information, must register by emailing marktj50@gmail.com. They may also go to the website www.cdto-ny.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

RUNNING/WALKING

Jan. 1: The 10th annual Big's A's 5K will be held at 10 a.m. at Glens Falls High School. A free kids' run will be held at 11 a.m. The race benefits the Jeff Aurelia Scholarship Fund. Check-in is 7:30-9:45 a.m. Costs are $10 for students anytime, $15 for Adirondack Runners, $20 for preregistered runners and $25 on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact Mary Lou Aurelia at 518-798-0345.