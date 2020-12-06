Recreation Calendar — Dec. 6

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING COURSES
Dec. 12-13: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required to coach in New York state, is scheduled to be taught at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Cost is $225. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information or to register, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer youth lacrosse programs this winter on Sunday mornings at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. Also, Capitalland Field Hockey will offer programs on Sunday mornings at the the Sportsplex. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
HALL OF FAME
The Glens Falls Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for this year has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled to Nov. 13 of 2021 at the Great Escape Lodge.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
