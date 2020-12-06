Recreation Calendar — Dec. 6

ADK

Dec. 12-13: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required to coach in New York state, is scheduled to be taught at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Cost is $225. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information or to register, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.