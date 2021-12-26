Recreation calendar — Dec. 26

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

March 27: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle at Glens Falls High School. The 7/8th-mile Leprechaun Leap children’s fun run will take place at 10 a.m., followed by the 5-mile Shamrock Shuffle at 11 a.m. Registration on race day is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and costs $30. Advance registration (by March 22) is $25; $20 for Adirondack Runners Club members. Leprechaun Leap registration is $3 and race day only. For more information, contact Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queesburyschool.org. Applications may be found at www.adirondackrunners.org. The race benefits the Washington County area Special Olympics.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SWIMMING

Through March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs through March 11. Click on “Team News” on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.

