2018 — Glens Falls
2017 — Pleasantville
2016 — Glens Falls
2015 — Cazenovia
2014 — Maine-Endwell
2013 — Maine-Endwell
2012 — Maine-Endwell
2011 — Hornell
2010 — Hornell
2009 — Hornell
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
2008 — Rye
2007 — Rye
2006 — Geneva
2005 — Rye
2004 — Chenango Forks
2003 — Chenango Forks
2002 — Harrison
2001 — Peru
Source: NYSPHSAA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.