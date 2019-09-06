(through 2018)
Local teams in bold
17 — Cambridge
12 — Shenendehowa
10 — Amsterdam
9 — Burnt Hills
9 — Troy
9 — Hoosick Falls
8 — Watervliet
7 — Glens Falls
6 — Saratoga Springs
5 — Schalmont
5 — Mechanicville
5 — Voorheesville
4 — Greenwich
4 — Hudson Falls
4 — Lake George
4 — Queensbury
4 — Fonda
4 — Hudson
4 — Lansingburgh
4 — La Salle
4 — Ravena
3 — Fort Edward
3 — Schuylerville
3 — Whitehall
3 — Albany Academy
3 — CBA
3 — Johnstown
3 — Scotia
2 — Warrensburg
2 — Bishop Maginn
2 — Canajoharie
2 — Gloversville
2 — Shaker
2 — Taconic Hills
1 — Corinth
1 — Salem
1 — St. Mary's (GF)
1 — Albany
1 — Bethlehem
1 — Cobleskill
1 — Colonie
1 — Holy Trinity
1 — Tamarac
