{{featured_button_text}}

(through 2018)

Local teams in bold

17 — Cambridge

12 — Shenendehowa

10 — Amsterdam

9 — Burnt Hills

9 — Troy

9 — Hoosick Falls

8 — Watervliet

7 — Glens Falls

6 — Saratoga Springs

5 — Schalmont

5 — Mechanicville

5 — Voorheesville

4 — Greenwich

4 — Hudson Falls

4 — Lake George

4 — Queensbury

4 — Fonda

4 — Hudson

4 — Lansingburgh

4 — La Salle

4 — Ravena

3 — Fort Edward

3 — Schuylerville

3 — Whitehall

3 — Albany Academy

3 — CBA

3 — Johnstown

3 — Scotia

2 — Warrensburg

2 — Bishop Maginn

2 — Canajoharie

2 — Gloversville

2 — Shaker

2 — Taconic Hills

1 — Corinth

1 — Salem

1 — St. Mary's (GF)

1 — Albany

1 — Bethlehem

1 — Cobleskill

1 — Colonie

1 — Holy Trinity

1 — Tamarac

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

High school football kickoff 2019

article

No Joseph Girard III, but Glens Falls is reloading

article

A new era dawns for Corinth-Fort Edward

24 updates

Load comments